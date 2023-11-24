Ellington Properties Earns Five Prestigious Accolades At International Property Awards 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The brand's signature development Ocean House was awarded the highly commended Architecture Multiple Residence while Ellington House and Ellington Beach House won other significant honours.

Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai's leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer, celebrated a notable achievement at the 2023 International Property Awards, securing five prestigious accolades for its residential developments in Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Hills Estate. This recognition further underscores the company's excellence in design and ability to curate world-class architectural creations in real estate.

The International Property Awards celebrates the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. Judged by a highly experienced team of professionals who cover the whole range of property disciplines, the awards are considered to be the gold standard in realty.

Featuring a remarkable collection of beachfront residential apartments, Ocean House, an exquisite Ellington creation on Palm Jumeirah earned the distinguished honour for Architecture Multiple Residence.

Standing tall as the brand's inaugural apartment development in Palm Jumeirah, Ellington Beach House has been named Best Residential Development. This premier project is renowned for its fusion of modern aesthetics with oceanic inspirations, offering an immersive lifestyle experience with top-tier amenities.

Representing the flagship project of Ellington Properties in Dubai Hills Estate, Ellington House, an elegant 12-storey building boasting minimalistic interior design, accompanied by modern sensibilities, bagged 3 awards. Besides Best Kitchen Design, the development was also recognised in the categories of Residential Interior Show Home, and Bathroom Design.

Robert Booth, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Ellington Properties said:“These awards are a reflection of our commitment to heralding a new era of design and architecture in real estate which is now finding resonance not only among the local but also the wider global audience. Our ability to place customers at the centre of our development strategy helps us create distinctive living environments that surpass the aspirations of our discerning clientele. As we surge ahead, our focus remains steadfast on proliferating our unique design ethos across more communities in Dubai and beyond.”

These recognitions mark a significant milestone for Ellington Properties in the global real estate arena as it continues to accelerate its presence across Dubai and the other emirates on the back of introducing new state-of-the-art projects and strategic partnerships.

Besides Ellington House, Ellington Beach House, and Ocean House, Ellington Properties today houses a large portfolio of award-winning projects which includes The Quayside, Crestmark, and One River Point in Business Bay, DT1 in Downtown Dubai, Belgravia, Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, Somerset Mews, and Harrington House, all located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, UH by Ellington in Jumeirah Lakes Towers; as well as Porto Playa in Hayat Island, Mina Al Arab and Ellington Views in Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah.

