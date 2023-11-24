Kazakh President Hails Azerbaijan's Input To SPECA, Boosting Central Asia, Caucasus Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kazakhstan
highly appreciates Azerbaijan's input to the development of SPECA
(the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia) and
boosting cooperation between Central Asia and the Caucasus regions,
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.
Tokayev made the remark at the first summit of heads of state of
SPECA in Baku.
He noted that the top achievement of extensive work is today's
historic summit of the heads of state participating in the SCO.
"I am convinced that the meeting's findings will widen the
boundaries of our multidimensional collaboration, which is founded
on the ideals of openness, mutual respect, and trust," the
president added.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize
the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved
through regional cooperation.
Baku is hosting the SPECA on November 20–24, 2023.
