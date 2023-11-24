DGS (Daoglas) , A PQC Algorithm-Based Public Chain, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list DGS (DAOglas) on 25th November 2023, at 12:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the DGS (DAOglas) trading pair will be officially available for trading on 25th November 2023, at 12:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







What is DAOglas

DAOglas, is a post-quantum cryptography algorithm-based public chain. Specifically, it is referred to as“anti-quantum from existing public key cryptography algorithms to public key cryptography algorithms that can resist quantum computer attacks. The anti-quantum capability of the (SPHINCS) algorithm is defined as the process and technology required for the transition from a“non-quantum secure” state to a“quantum secure” state. Two states refer to the state where“the system uses classical and non-quantum secure cryptographic algorithms” and the state where“all cryptographic algorithms used in the system can resist quantum computing attacks”.

In terms of safety performance, anti-quantum information systems can resist classical and quantum computing attacks, including the security of cryptographic algorithms and the security of their usage in information systems. For the security of cryptographic algorithms themselves, it is first necessary to define what constitutes“quantum secure” cryptography.

Although quantum computing can significantly accelerate certain types of problems, humans have yet to find quantum algorithms that can efficiently solve all NP difficult problems. Therefore, for new mathematical difficulties that have not yet found efficient quantum-solving algorithms, they can be used for the construction of public key cryptography. The main types of difficult problems used in the current SPHINCS(Security Requirements in Anti Quantum) algorithm are based on SPHINCS, encoding, multivariable, hash function, hypersingular elliptic curve homology, etc.

The availability requirement is that the performance of quantum-resistant systems should not be affected to the extent that it affects the normal use of users. To evaluate the performance impact of quantum resistance on information systems, the SPHINCS algorithm can be considered from three aspects: algorithm performance, hardware performance, and network performance.

Overall, the performance of SPHINCS encryption is the best. The optimized implementation version of the Dilithium signature algorithm has a computation time that is basically the same as ECDSA, but the parameter size is still larger than the first-generation algorithm. The performance of encoding-based algorithms has significantly decreased in terms of parameter size and computation time. The parameter size of the algorithm based on homology is smaller than the SPHINCS password, which is basically the same as the first-generation algorithm, but the calculation time is extremely long. In the third round, only signature algorithms were selected based on multivariate algorithms, which had excellent signature lengths, but their performance in public key size and computation time was not satisfactory. Finally, the algorithm based on zero-knowledge proof has a small public and private key length and a short key generation time, but the signature length and signature/verification time are at the other extreme.

