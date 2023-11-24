National Bank Of Kazakhstan Trims Down Base Rate Anew

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 24. The Monetary
Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) has
decided to reduce the base rate by 25 basis points to 15.75 percent
with a corridor of +/- 1 percentage point, the NBK said, Trend reports.
On October 6, the NBK decided to reduce the base rate by 50
basis points to 16 percent.
According to the NBK, annual inflation continues to slow down
dynamically. The indicator is expected to move into the
single-digit zone in the coming months. Monthly inflation in
October slowed to average historical values.
External inflationary pressures continue to ease in the face of
central bank contractionary policies and falling global food
prices. However, there are some aspects and concerns that must be
considered.
According to the NBK, future base rate decisions will be based
on whether the actual dynamics of inflation match the predicted
trajectory.
"The need to achieve the 5 percent inflation target requires
maintaining moderately tight monetary conditions in the medium
term," the NBK added.
