French People Don't Care About Armenia And Have No Idea Where Armenia Is - Jean-Michel Brun (VIDEO)

French people
don't care about Armenia at all; they even don't know where Armenia
is, the CEO of the Paris-based Lagazetteaz online
newspaper, Jean-Michel Brun said in an exclusive interview with
Trend .
Talking about France's supplying military equipment to Armenia,
he said that it's a stupid policy.
"But the consequence of the domestic policy is just to show the
right-wing parties that we are "saving our civilization against the
invasion of the Muslim world". It's completely stupid. But it's not
very serious. It's just because the French media say the same thing
every day. But as soon as they stop providing this information,
everything will change," Brun added.
He noted that even the future of Armenia depends on having good
relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
“Azerbaijan is in the center of everything; it is the gate of
the Caucasus to Central Asia. Normally, we should build very strong
relations with Azerbaijan. We need to have very strong economic,
but also cultural, links. I'm sure that strong links between
Azerbaijan and France will be profitable to everybody. We have
strong cultural links between France and Azerbaijan. I think in the
future, we will have very strong links between Azerbaijan and
France. I think everything will be fixed, maybe sooner than we
think, because the French people don't care about Armenia at all.
They even don't know where Armenia is. I don't think that we will
be more involved in the Caucasus," Brun said.
