French People Don't Care About Armenia And Have No Idea Where Armenia Is - Jean-Michel Brun (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)French people don't care about Armenia at all; they even don't know where Armenia is, the CEO of the Paris-based Lagazetteaz online newspaper, Jean-Michel Brun said in an exclusive interview with Trend .

Talking about France's supplying military equipment to Armenia, he said that it's a stupid policy.

"But the consequence of the domestic policy is just to show the right-wing parties that we are "saving our civilization against the invasion of the Muslim world". It's completely stupid. But it's not very serious. It's just because the French media say the same thing every day. But as soon as they stop providing this information, everything will change," Brun added.

He noted that even the future of Armenia depends on having good relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

“Azerbaijan is in the center of everything; it is the gate of the Caucasus to Central Asia. Normally, we should build very strong relations with Azerbaijan. We need to have very strong economic, but also cultural, links. I'm sure that strong links between Azerbaijan and France will be profitable to everybody. We have strong cultural links between France and Azerbaijan. I think in the future, we will have very strong links between Azerbaijan and France. I think everything will be fixed, maybe sooner than we think, because the French people don't care about Armenia at all. They even don't know where Armenia is. I don't think that we will be more involved in the Caucasus," Brun said.

