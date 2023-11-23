15 Best Stake Casino Alternatives For 2023

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) If you're looking for an alternative to Stake Casino, there are many options in the market. Many Stake Casino alternatives offer larger bonuses, faster withdrawals, and a more private gambling experience.

This guide reveals the 15 best Stake Casino alternatives to consider in 2023. Find out which online casinos and sportsbooks beat Stake Casino in core departments, such as promotions, anonymity, payments, and supported games.

Table of Contents Show The Alternatives to Stake Casino A Closer Look at the Best Stake Casino Alternatives Lucky Block – Overall Best Stake Casino Alternative With Anonymous Accounts and Instant Withdrawals Mega Dice – Best Stake Alternative for Bonuses and Ongoing Promotions BC – Best Gambling Platform for Exclusive Blockchain-Based Games Betpanda – Best Online Casino for Playing Live Dealer Tables Anonymously Metaspins – Best Alternative to Stake Casino for Casual Players Seeking a Social Experience How to Pick a Stake Casino Alternative – Our Methodology Accepted Countries Regulation and Safety Accepted Payment Methods Account Minimums and Limits Payout Times Available Gambling Games Welcome Package and Ongoing Bonuses Anonymity and Privacy Customer Support Conclusion References FAQs

A Closer Look at the Best Stake Casino Alternatives Read on for our comprehensive reviews of the top Stake gambling alternatives for 2023.

Lucky Block – Overall Best Stake Casino Alternative With Anonymous Accounts and Instant Withdrawals

In our view, Lucky Block is the overall best alternative to Stake Casino. Similar to Stake, Lucky Block allows players to deposit, gamble, and withdraw cryptocurrencies. It doesn't have a KYC policy, meaning players can open an account anonymously. This means no personal information or verification documents are collected by Lucky Block.

Lucky Block accepts Bitcoin and some of the best altcoins . This includes XRP, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, and Tether. Lucky Block has a huge gaming suite, covering many variations of baccarat, roulette, craps, and blackjack. These casino staples can be played with software-backed or live dealers.

Lucky Block is also a top-rated slots site. More than 4,000 slots are available, including jackpots and Megaways. Other popular games on Lucky Block include plinko, keno, dice, and video poker. There is also a fully-fledged sportsbook. This covers more than 40 traditional sports, plus esports games like Call of Duty and FIFA.

New players can claim a generous welcome package, consisting of a 200% matched deposit bonus (between €20 and €10,000) and 50 free spins. Weekly promotions are also offered to existing players. Lucky Block processes cryptocurrency payments instantly, and there are no deposit or withdrawal limits. Customer support is available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.



Stake Casino Alternative Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Games Available Live Casino? Sportsbook? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Lucky Block 200% matched deposit bonus of up to €10,000. Plus, 50 free spins. For every 6x wagered, 10% of the bonus awarded Slots, table games, live dealers, crypto crash, instant wins, sportsbook Yes Yes Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether, XRP, Cardano, BNB, Shiba Inu, TRON, USD Coin, 0.0001 BTC (€20 for the welcome bonus) Instant

Pros:



Gamble anonymously – only an email address is needed

Deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies instantly



Offers thousands of slots, table games, and live dealers



Top-rated sports betting platform with in-play odds

Generous welcome package includes a 200% deposit bonus and 50 free spins Customer support is available 24/7

Cons:

Wagering requirements for the welcome bonus are high



Mega Dice is one of the best Bitcoin casinos and sportsbooks in the market. It offers a generous welcome package that continues to attract new players. Make a deposit of at least €20 and it will be matched by 200%. The maximum bonus is 1 BTC, valued at about $37,000 based on current Bitcoin prices . Mega Dice also throws in 50 free spins.



Other cryptocurrencies can also be used at Mega Dice. This includes Ethereum, Tether, XRP, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and USD Coin, among others. Mega Dice also offers weekly promotions to existing players. Every Monday, you'll get a 50% deposit bonus, capped at €500. There are also dice tournaments, games of the week, and other seasonal offers.



Mega Dice is available on web and mobile browsers, plus Telegram. The latter offers increased privacy, as you can gamble via your Telegram username. In all instances, Mega Dice doesn't collect any personal information or KYC documents. Cryptocurrency payments are credited instantly, and there are no transaction limits or fees.



When it comes to games, Mega Dice has it all. You'll find thousands of slot titles, including fan favorites like The Dog House and Wanted Dead or a Wild. There are also progressive jackpot slots like Immortal Romance Mega Moolah. Other games include video poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and craps.



Stake Casino Alternative Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Games Available Live Casino? Sportsbook? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Mega Dice 200% matched deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC. Plus, 50 free spins. 40x Slots, table games, live dealers, crypto crash, instant wins, sportsbook Yes Yes Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP,

Dogecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, TRON, USD Coin 0.0001 BTC (€20 for the 200% bonus) Instant

Pros:



New players receive a 200% deposit bonus and 50 free spins

Weekly promotions include dice tournaments and deposit reloads

Gamble in complete privacy – no ID verification is needed



One of the best Stake Casino alternatives for progressive jackpot slots Also offers table games, video poker, and sports betting



Cons:

The sportsbook doesn't offer horse racing

BC is a KYC-free casino and sportsbook offering anonymous accounts. This Stake Casino alternative will appeal to players who like blockchain-based games. Known as 'Provably Fair', gaming outcomes are transparent and guaranteed to be fair and random. What's more, BC creates its own blockchain casino games, so they're exclusive to its platform.



Some of the best blockchain games to play include classic dice, crash, plinko, keno, mines, video poker, and Hi-Lo. There are also classic casino games, including blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. If you prefer live casino dealers, there are hundreds of table games to choose from. These are provided by Evolution, SA Gaming, and Pragmatic Play 24 hours per day.



BC also offers more than 8,700 slot games, backed by ELK, PG Slots, Red Tiger, Hacksaw Gaming, and other popular software providers. New players at BC get a 180% deposit boost of up to $20,000. BC accepts some of the best cryptocurrencies to buy , including Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.



Stake Casino Alternative Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Games Available Live Casino? Sportsbook? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout BC 180% matched deposit bonus of up to $20,000 Calculation: amount wagered x 1% x 20% = quantity unlocked Table games, live dealers, slots, originals provably fair games, instant wins, crypto crash, lottery, sportsbook Yes Yes Bitcoin, plus 150+ other crypto assets $10 Averages five minutes

Pros:



Play exclusive blockchain-based games with transparent outcomes



Get a 180% deposit bonus of up to $20,000

Daily lottery draws with a $100,000 jackpot

One of the best Bitcoin sports betting sites for horse racing

Holds a Curaçao e-gaming license



Cons:

Complicated wagering requirements might be off-putting for some players



Betpanda is one of the best Stake Casino alternatives for playing live dealer tables. There are hundreds of tables backed by industry-leading providers, including Pragmatic Play, Asia Gaming, Bombat Live, and Evolution. You'll find many variations of popular casino games, such as Azure, Speed, Gravity, and Unlimited blackjack.



American, European, and French roulette is also available, not to mention variations of baccarat and craps. Betpanda also offers live game shows like Dream Catcher and Mega Wheel. There is also a diverse slots department that covers thousands of popular titles. That said, Betpanda does offer a sportsbook or any lottery games.



Nevertheless, Betpanda accepts Bitcoin deposits via the Lightning Network, so they're credited in milliseconds. This is also the case with withdrawals. There is no KYC requirement when joining Betpanda, ensuring players can gamble in privacy. New players joining today can secure a 100% deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC. However, the bonus needs to be wagered 50 times.



Stake Casino Alternative

Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Games Available Live Casino? Sportsbook? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Betpanda 100% matched deposit of up to 1 BTC 50x Table games, live dealers, slots, provably fair games, instant wins, crypto crash Yes No Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, BNB, Dogecoin, Tether, TRON, Shiba Inu, Sandbox No minimum Instant

Pros:



Instant deposits and withdrawals via the Lightning Network

100% deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC

Thousands of slots, table games, live dealers, and provably fair titles

24/7 customer support via live chat



Cons:

No sports betting platform



Metaspins is a popular crypto-centric casino that accepts many digital assets. Players can deposit funds with Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, USD Coin, TRON, Litecoin, and Tether. Best of all, there is no minimum deposit at Metaspins, making it one of the best Stake Casino alternatives for those on a budget.



Moreover, Metaspins is a social casino site. It has a public chat box that allows players to communicate in real-time and have fun while gambling. This can be switched off at any time. Metaspins is considered a hybrid casino, as it supports both provably fair and traditional games. The former includes slots, plinko, keno, dice, and crypto crash.



Other games include live dealers across roulette, blackjack, and baccarat, not to mention video poker and game shows. Metaspins offers a 100% deposit bonus to first-time players, capped at 1 BTC. There is also a loyalty program that includes rakeback and free spins. Metaspins is an anonymous casino site and payments are processed instantly.



Stake Casino Alternative Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Games Available Live Casino? Sportsbook? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Metaspins 100% matched deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC 25x the deposit and the bonus amount Table games, live dealers, slots, instant wins, crypto crash, lottery Yes No Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, USD Coin, Tron No minimum Instant

Pros:



Hybrid casino supporting provably fair and traditional games

No minimum deposit requirements

100% welcome bonus of up to 1 BTC

Public chat box allows players to socialize while gambling

Mobile-friendly casino suite



Cons:

No sportsbook and high wagering requirements for the welcome bonus



If you're still looking for a Stake Casino alternative, there are a lot of different variables to consider. We've created a checklist of metrics that will help you choose the best platform for your requirements.



When choosing the best Stake Casino alternative, you'll first want to check whether or not your country of residence is supported.



Most of the Bitcoin casinos discussed on this page offer anonymous accounts, meaning you won't need to provide your nationality or home address.



In some instances, you might find that certain IP addresses are blocked (usually US-based), but this can be resolved with a VPN connection.



It's also important to consider safety when choosing an alternative to Stake Casino. We only consider gambling platforms that hold a regulatory license. This ensures casinos offer a fair and transparent gambling experience, and that they always honor withdrawals and bonuses.



For instance, Lucky Block is authorized and regulated by the Governor of Curaçao . The body responsible for monitoring Lucky Block – the Curaçao Gaming Control Board , was founded almost 25 years ago. It has an excellent reputation in the iGaming industry and was one of the first globally recognized gambling bodies to embrace digital assets.



In addition to Lucky Block, Mega Dice, BC, Betpanda, and Metaspins are also regulated in Curaçao.



This guide has focused on the best Bitcoin gambling sites , meaning you'll be depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies. Similar to Stake Casino, you'll be making payments on a wallet-to-wallet basis.



Before joining a Stake Casino alternative, check what cryptocurrencies are accepted. BC, for example, supports Bitcoin and more than 150 altcoins. Lucky Block also accepts a diverse range of cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Cardano, and Ethereum.



If you prefer using traditional payment methods, many Stake Casino alternatives also accept debit/credit cards.



For example, Mega Dice supports Visa and MasterCard payments. Your account won't be funded in fiat money. Rather, you'll be buying cryptocurrency with your debit/credit card, which is then added to your Mega Dice account.



Most Stake Casino alternatives have a minimum deposit requirement. This is usually only a few dollars but can vary depending on the account currency. You should avoid choosing a casino that has a high account minimum, especially if you're on a budget.



In this regard, casual players will like Metaspins, which doesn't have any minimum requirements. This means you can get started with any amount of your choosing. Lucky Block and Mega Dice are also affordable, as the minimum deposit requirement is just 0.0001 BTC.





At the other end of the spectrum, high rollers will need to assess whether any account limits are in place.



Although there might not be a maximum deposit amount, some Stake Casino alternatives have withdrawal limits.



This is often based on a daily or weekly limit, such as only being able to cash out $3,000 per day. If you land a big win, it could take a long time to cash out the entire balance.



Therefore, we prefer platforms like Lucky Block, which don't have any withdrawal limitations at all.



No longer do players need to wait days to receive their gambling winnings; the best Stake alternatives offer instant payments.



The term 'instant' means that the casino approves withdrawal requests automatically. However, you'll still need to wait a few minutes for the blockchain network to confirm the transaction.



That said, don't assume that all cryptocurrency casinos offer instant payouts. Some operate just like traditional platforms, meaning they manually approve withdrawals. This can delay things by several days.



Once you've crossed off the fundamentals, the next step is to see which casino games are supported. After all, one of the main drawbacks of Stake Casino is its limited gaming suite. For instance, Stake Casino supports just 62 live table games.



In contrast, you'll find 581 at BC. This includes many different versions of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and craps. Moreover, BC also offers live game shows. This includes fan favorites like Deal or No Deal, Mega Wheel, Monopoly, and Gonzo's Treasure Map.



In addition, we found that the best Stake Casino alternatives offer a much more comprehensive slots department. At Lucky Block and Mega Dice, you'll find over 4,000 slot tiles on each platform. This includes access to progressive jackpot networks, meaning millions of dollars worth of prizes.



Another area where Stake Casino falls short is its sportsbook. Although it offers 24/7 betting markets on many different sports, its odds are often uncompetitive. Over time, this means that Stake Casino has a much higher edge than other sportsbooks.



If sports betting is something you're interested in, you'll often find industry-leading odds at Mega Dice. Not only pre-match but also in-play.



Stake Casino doesn't directly offer a welcome package to new players, which will be a drawback for most. There are often promo codes that offer a sign-up bonus, but these are often hard to find. Many promo codes simply don't work or they have since expired.



In comparison, the best Stake Casino alternatives discussed today offer huge welcome packages, and promo codes are rarely needed.



For example:



Lucky Block – 200% matched deposit bonus up to €10,000 and 50 free spins

Mega Dice – 200% matched deposit bonus up to 1 BTC and 50 free spins

BC – 180% matched deposit bonus up to $20,000

Betpanda – 100% matched deposit bonus up to 1 BTC

Metaspins – 100% matched deposit bonus up to 1 BTC

From just the five welcome packages listed above, you'll have access to over $100,000 in bonus funds. Best of all, each Stake Casino alternative operates independently, so there is nothing stopping you from opening an account with each provider.



If you're a long-term player who likes to stick with one gambling site, you'll also need to explore what regular promotions are offered. Some of the best casino promotions for existing players include deposit reloads, free spins, cashback, and rakeback. These bonuses are sometimes offered within a VIP program.



An increasing number of players are choosing online casinos that offer an anonymous gambling experience. This means there is no requirement to reveal your identity. This is only possible when depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies, as digital assets are not legal tender .



In turn, you won't need to meet conventional KYC policies. For example, when you register an account with Lucky Block, you only need to enter an email address. Mega Dice offers even greater privacy on its exclusive Telegram casino. You simply need to join the Mega Dice Telegram channel and that's it – you can gamble without even needing to register.



Choosing an anonymous Stake Casino alternative comes with additional benefits. For instance, you'll eliminate the risk of data privacy breaches, which is a common occurrence in the traditional gambling space. After all, you won't be asked to upload government-issued ID or bank statements, let alone enter any personal information.



Remaining anonymous is also beneficial for players based in certain countries. For instance, if the country has a blanket ban on gambling, anonymous casinos offer a solution. Or, if your bank blocks gambling-related transactions, you'll be able to bypass this by anonymously depositing cryptocurrencies.



The best Stake Casino alternatives on this page offer 24/7 customer support via live chat. In most cases, you'll be connected with an agent instantly, regardless of the time of day. This offers a more personalized gambling experience, as you always have help when you need it.



In summary, we've established that there are many Stake Casino alternatives that offer a better all-round service. This includes larger bonuses, faster payouts, more games, and top-notch customer support.



Lucky Block beats Stake Casino in all of these core departments. It offers a €10,000 welcome package, instant withdrawals, thousands of games, and 24/7 live chat. Moreover, Lucky Block accounts are anonymous, so you won't need to upload any KYC documents.



Visit Lucky Block















Alongside Stake, Stake Casino also operates Stake and Stake.



In our view, Lucky Block is a better option than Stake. Lucky Block offers thousands of games, instant payouts, anonymous accounts, and a €10,000 welcome package.



Stake Casino (Stake) is banned in the US. Americans have access to a dedicated platform (Stake), but this doesn't allow real money gambling.