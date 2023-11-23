Show Jumping Competitions Launched For The First Time In Fujairah

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Fujairah: Show jumping competitions will be launched for the first time in Fujairah on 12 December 2023, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, coinciding with the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship. The event will comprise various jump riders and horse owners from the UAE.

Show jumping competitions aim to enhance and diversify equestrian activities in Fujairah to keep pace with the development witnessed by the Emirate in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and others.

Show jumping competitions are part of the UAE's focus on promoting equestrian sports, a part of Emirati heritage.

H.E. Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship, said,“We are pleased to launch show jumping competitions in Fujairah for the first time. Fujairah is taking confident steps towards strengthening its position as a global destination for sports, and a platform for bringing together people and cultures. The wide participation reflects the popularity of equestrian sports as one of the ancient traditional sports. It contributes to preserving authentic values ​​and customs.”

H.E. added,“Show jumping competitions play a pivotal role in enriching dressage sports in the region, and they also receive the attention of all athletes, owners, and concerned cultural entities. These competitions contribute to introducing the sport to the next generations and informing them of the different breeds and types of horses and how to acquire and raise them. The competitions also teach riders to be aware of the importance of the dressage sports and strengthen national belonging among young people in Fujairah and throughout the UAE and the region as well.”

The show jumping competitions are among the most widespread equestrian activities. It is held under the supervision of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, which organizes approximately 32 local and international competitions from October to April. All ages from 12 years and above, compete and are overseen by an arbitration committee.