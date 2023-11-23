Pakistan To Expel A Million Illegal Migrants By January

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Pakistan plans to deport a million illegal migrants by January 2024 in the ongoing second phase of repatriation.

Balochistan Minister for Inf­ormation Jan Achakzai also announced the launch of a crackdown, arresting all illegal foreigners in the country, including Afghan refugees.

The provincial minister told reporters in Quetta on Wednesday:“The government has embarked on a stop and search policy.”

In line with the strategy, he said, police and other law-enforcement agencies would intercept and check national identity cards of suspected individuals.

Achakzai added one million undocumented migrants would be sent back to their countries in the second phase of repatriation by January 2024.

No foreigner would be allowed to stay illegally in the country, he insisted, pledging to thwart plots to fuel unrest over the issue in the country.

Around 200,000 fake Pakistani identity cards issued in Balochistan province had been blocked by the National Database Registration Authority, he said.

