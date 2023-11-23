Russians Launch 127 Strikes On 22 Towns, Villages In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched 127 strikes on 22 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday, November 22.
Yurii Malashko, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy carried out 19 UAV attacks on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Robotyne and Stepove, as well as two MLRS attacks on Robotyne," he wrote.
As many as 106 artillery strikes were launched on front-line settlements, including Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Levadne, Poltavka, Luhivske, Zatyshshia, Kamianske, and Piatykhatky.
Twenty-three reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. Residents of the region were not injured.
On November 21, the enemy launched 150 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region.
