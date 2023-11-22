Bengals And Fifth Third Bank Team Up With Freestore Foodbank To Donate 2,000 Holiday Meals To Local Families

MENAFN - 3BL) CINCINNATI, November 22, 2023 /3BL/ - The Cincinnati Bengals and Fifth Third Bank teamed up with Freestore Foodbank to hold a drive-through Holiday Meal Distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Fifth Third Bank Madisonville Operational Center. During the 3-hour event, 2,000 holiday meal boxes were distributed, feeding as many as 8,000 people in the community.

The holiday boxes included chicken/turkey, canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, gravy, stuffing, potatoes, fresh produce and other holiday fixings. Families felt the love as Bengals players placed the meal boxes in vehicles throughout the distribution.

“The rising cost of food continues to impact families across the tristate. This drive-through distribution in partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals and Fifth Third Bank is a way to make sure families can put food on the table during the holiday season,” said Trisha Rayner, Chief Development Officer & VP of External Affairs.

“We are grateful during this Thanksgiving season that we have opportunity once again to help feed our communities,” said Fifth Third Executive Vice President Kala Gibson, chief corporate responsibility officer.“Our employees never hesitate to volunteer to fight food insecurity-having provided over 11 million meals throughout our footprint already this year. We appreciate the partnership with the Bengals and Freestore Foodbank to support local families by providing them a nutritious and delicious holiday meal.”

“Giving back to the community that gives us so much support is a priority for the Cincinnati Bengals,” said Kristen Hawkins, Bengals Director of Community Engagement.“We are grateful to have a great community partner in Freestore Foodbank and support from Fifth Third Bank to ensure we can make a difference for so many families this year.”

Also, throughout the entire month of December, the Freestore Foodbank Liberty Street Market (Customer Connection Center 112 E. Liberty Street) and a new location, the Bea Taylor Market at 3401 Rosenthal Way, will be distributing holiday meal favorites. Each family can shop for items at the market once during the month. Below is a link for additional food distribution events.





About Freestore Foodbank

Freestore Foodbank is one of the 200 food bank members of Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Freestore Foodbank's mission is to improve lives by eliminating hunger in partnership with our community, and our vision is to create a hunger-free, healthy, and thriving community. Donate online at , by calling 513-482-FOOD (3663), or organizing a Virtual Food Drive with your company, family or friends.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation's highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at . Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

