Ukraine Attacks Russian Military Base On Crimea Coast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In temporarily occupied Crimea, a Russian military unit in the village of Chornomorske near Yevpatoria was targeted by a Ukrainian attack on Wednesday morning.

This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.

"Today, at 7:05, a pier was hit at the Russian military unit in Vuzka Bay in the village of Chornomorske – the same place where landing vessels and crew were hit last time, our source informs," the post says.

It is noted that the impact of the explosions remains unclear.

It is also reported that the pier is now cordoned off by boom barriers tied together with cables.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian drones attacked Crimea on Wednesday morning.