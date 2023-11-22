(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Chef Hattem Mattar Cooks Up a Storm with Weber and Jumbo







Now is the perfect time to enjoy delicious dishes cooked on the Weber range



Dubai, UAE, 22 November 2023: Renowned Chef Hattem Mattar recently put Weber's range of barbecues and barbecue supplies to the test, as the outdoor cooking season gets underway in the UAE.



At the event organised for channel partners by Jumbo Electronics, one of the UAE's leading consumer electronics distributors and retailers, Chef Hattem gave expert tips to the guests on how to prepare and cook shrimp skewers, roast chicken and slow-cooked lamb. He then allowed them to cook their creations on a range of Weber barbecues, including the Weber Master-Touch and Smokey Mountain.



As a non-partisan and exclusive distributor of Weber products, Jumbo Distribution has ensured the Weber products are available across all major retail outlets including ACE Hardware, Dubai Garden Centre, Homesmiths, Carrefour, Lulu Hypermarket, and Jumbo stores, to name a few. Some of the wide range of Weber products available at these stores include the Spirit E-325, Genesis E-335, Master-Touch and 4kg Briquettes.



With temperatures dropping, now is the perfect time of year to cook and entertain outside, taking advantage of the cooler evenings and weekends to spend time with family and friends.



Weber is one of the world's leading providers of barbecue products and services and is internationally synonymous with barbecuing innovation, perfect barbecue products and the ultimate barbecue experience.





