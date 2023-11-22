Army Officers Killed Amid Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Four Army personnel were killed and two others injured during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday. A fierce gunfight broke out in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal after a cordon-and-search operation. Another official was injured while taking on the cornered terrorists.

The encounter broke out late on Wednesday morning with two terrorists trapped in the exchange of fire. The joint team comprises personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Army and Police said two captains, a havildar and a jawan have lost their lives during the encounter.\"A team of security forces was on a search operation in Baji Maal forest area of Rajouri when contact was established with terrorists and a firefight erupted,\" officials had said READ: Terrorist killed in encounter with joint team of security force in Rajouri“Contact established on 22 Nov and intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of IndianArmy. #Whiteknightcorps salutes the supreme sacrifice,” the White Knight Corps of the Army said development also came mere days after a terrorist was killed during an encounter with joint team of security personnel in Rajouri. A Cordon and Search Operation had led to an encounter in the Behrot area of of Rajouri's Budhal on November 18.

A police spokesperson said the terrorist had opened fire from inside a house while the security personnel were moving towards the target. One AK-47 rifle, three magazines, three grenades and a pouch were also recovered from the encounter site READ: India slams Pakistan's 'unwarranted and habitual' reference to Kashmir during UNSC debateLocal residents told PTI that a cordon-and-search operation has been underway in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal since Sunday to track down terrorists operating in the area.\"Due to the operation we were asked to stay back at home and not venture out. Our children stayed back at home and did not attend the school,\" a villager told PTI.(With inputs from agencies)

