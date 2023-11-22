Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Ministers On Working Visit To Georgia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Deputies of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Director General Agil Gurbanov and Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov are on a working visit to Georgia, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

They attended Heydar Aliyev Park in Tbilisi, where they laid a wreath at the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and paid tribute to his bright memory.

Then, a memorial in Heroes Square erected in memory of the citizens who died for the territorial integrity and independence of Georgia was visited.

As part of the visit, a meeting was held with the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Georgia Giorgi Khaindrava and Chief of Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili.

At the meeting held at the Ministry of Defense of Georgia, further expansion of cooperation in military, military technical, military educational fields and a number of issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel