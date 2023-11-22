Black Lives Matter Foundation to address controversy surrounding USD6M property

(MENAFN) The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. has taken steps to address the mystery and controversy surrounding its acquisition of a $6 million property in Los Angeles. The foundation, criticized for the purchase using donations received during the racial justice protests of 2020, hosted more than 150 families who have lost loved ones to police violence for a dinner at the property. The event, which took place during a conference in southern California dedicated to providing support to those affected by police violence, aimed to provide transparency and healing for families.



The sprawling property, previously a subject of criticism for its purchase, was opened up to the families, offering tours of its facilities, including six bedrooms and bathrooms, a swimming pool, a soundstage, and office space. The move comes in response to accusations that the foundation had used the names of victims of police violence to raise significant amounts of money over the past decade without adequate transparency or community engagement.



Beatrice X Johnson, co-founder of Families United 4 Justice Network, expressed her positive experience at the event, describing it as laid out, beautiful, and welcoming. Johnson, an aunt to Oscar Grant, who was fatally shot in 2009 while restrained on a transit platform in Oakland, was among those initially skeptical of the foundation's property acquisition. However, the dinner and tours were seen as a positive step in addressing concerns and fostering a sense of openness.



The property, referred to as the "Creators House," is designated as a refuge for families grieving loved ones lost to incidents of police violence. Additionally, it serves as a campus for the foundation's Black artists fellowship, providing a space for nurturing and showcasing Black talents. Shalomyah Bowers, a board member of the BLM foundation, referred to it as a "home for freedom" where Black people's gifts and talents can be nurtured for flourishing.



Amid the controversies surrounding the property acquisition, the foundation aims to demonstrate its commitment to transparency, community engagement, and supporting families impacted by police violence. The "Creators House" is positioned as a space for healing and empowerment within the broader context of the Black Lives Matter movement.



