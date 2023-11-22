Swedish Fund To Provide SEK 5M Grant To Improve Water Supply System In Kremenchuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kremenchuk Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi has signed an agreement with Sweden's Swedfund International AB and Sweco International AB on an investment grant of SEK 5 million (UAH 17.3 million) to improve the city's water supply system.

Maletskyi announced this on his Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"We signed an agreement with our European partners on the development of a technical and economic feasibility study for the implementation of the Kremenchuk Water Supply and Water Distribution Project," the post reads.

All costs are covered by a grant from the Swedish fund Swedfund International AB. It will be paid by the grantor directly to the consultant Sweco International AB.

In the future, the project envisages a complete reconstruction of the water supply system: from water intakes to taps in the apartments of Kremenchuk residents.

According to a draft decision by the Kremenchuk City Council, adopted at its session on October 27, 2023, the purpose of attracting the grant is to finance works on the reconstruction and modernization of the water supply system in the city.