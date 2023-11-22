The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission Conducts A Workshop To Ease The Adoption Of Its Maritime Manual Of Procedures (Mops)

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On November 20, 2023, in Abuja, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission is organizing an important workshop with the support of the SWAIMS project. The workshop is focused on the adoption and implementation of the Manual of Procedures (MoPs) and Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for ECOWAS Maritime Centres. This significant event will be held over two days, concluding on November 21, 2023.

The workshop brings together a diverse group of participants, including Heads of ECOWAS CRESMAO Maritime Centres, MMCC Zones E, F and G, Heads of Operations and Administrative and Finance of CRESMAO and the MMCCs, as well as representatives from the ECOWAS Regional Security Division.

The workshop aims to adopt the final version of the MoPs for final implementation in the ECOWAS Maritime Centres.

During the opening ceremony, Dr Axel Klein, Team Leader of the SWAIMS project, expressed,“The SWAIMS project funded by the European Union is designed to support ECOWAS Maritime Security, and the adoption of the MoPs serves as a critical milestone in enhancing the operational efficiency and effectiveness of ECOWAS Maritime Centres. It underscores our commitment to promoting maritime security and safety in the ECOWAS region.”

Commodore Richard Maru Shammah, Director of CRESMAO, recalled that the reviewed version of the Manual of Procedures (MoPs) and Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) for which, ready for adoption, will provide the much-needed guidance to ECOWAS Maritime Centres to better function in unison when conducting administrative and operational activities.

Dr. Dieng Abdourahmane, Head of the Regional Security Division at the ECOWAS Commission, commended the SWAIMS project, for its Support and the Head of Maritimes Centre for the development of the Manual of Procedures. He stated that“The ECOWAS Commission remains resolute in its dedication to developing and implementing best practices for the ECOWAS Maritime Centres.”

These two days of seminar will lead to the adoption of the manual, which will be submitted to ECOWAS management.

