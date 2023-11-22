Qatar expresses optimism around humanitarian pause leading to substantive peace talks in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Qatar expressed optimism that an agreement for a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip would pave the way for substantive peace negotiations.



''We thank our partners who contributed to reaching the humanitarian pause deal in Gaza, particularly the US and Egypt. We hope that it will establish a comprehensive and sustainable agreement that will put an end to the war and the bloodshed,” Premier Mohammed Abdulrahman stated in a post on social media.



He stated that Doha anticipates that that this break ''will lead to serious talks for a comprehensive and just peace process in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.”



Early Wednesday, Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages.



As per the agreement, brokered by Qatar, reports from Israeli media suggest that Hamas will release 50 Israelis in return for the release of 150 Palestinian detainees from Israeli jails. Additionally, the deal involves a temporary cessation of hostilities for four days and the delivery of humanitarian aid, including fuel, via 300 trucks to the Gaza Strip.



The terms of the agreement also allow for the potential extension of the ceasefire and the possible release of more women and children detained by both sides.



Following the October 7 cross-border attack, Israel estimates that approximately 239 Israelis are currently held by Hamas.

