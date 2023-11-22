DHL Express Adds First Electric Delivery Vehicle To Its Bangladesh Fleet

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: DHL Express, one of the world's leading international express service providers, announced the introduction of the first-ever electric delivery vehicle in Bangladesh.

With the move, which is part of its commitment to sustainability, DHL Express steps towards reducing the environmental footprint of express parcel delivery services in the country.

At the launch ceremony, Md Miarul Haque, Managing Director, DHL Express Bangladesh, said, "We are passionate about sustainability at DHL. We are actively progressing toward reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 with a focus on clean operations. Introducing our first electric delivery vehicle in Bangladesh reduces our carbon footprint and makes our operations eco-friendlier. As a frontrunner in the express logistics sector, we lead and inspire the industry to minimise carbon emissions throughout the logistics process. Our customers can now enjoy the same high-quality express delivery services while knowing that their shipments are being delivered with a lower environmental impact."

The electric delivery vehicle symbolises DHL Express's dedication to environmental responsibility. It is the latest addition to the company's fleet and underscores its commitment to a greener and cleaner future. DHL Express is adopting innovative and eco-friendly solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainability in Bangladesh's logistics industry, said a release.

DHL Express has repeatedly redefined logistics, from pioneering the first green logistics product to becoming the first logistics company to commit to a zero-emissions target globally. Today, DHL offers the most comprehensive portfolio of green logistics solutions in the industry, added the release.

DHL has already started to use sustainable aviation fuel, which reduces carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to traditional jet fuel. The company will also welcome the first ever fully electric plane,“Alice” by Eviation, into its network from 2027 onwards.

In line with these global initiatives, DHL Express Bangladesh eyes 60 per cent of all their delivery vehicles to be electric by 2030, adding to the group's sustainability targets, concluded the release.

