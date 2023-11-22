Erdogan condemns Israel’s policy of clearing out Gaza

(MENAFN) Turkey cannot agree on Israel's policy of clearing out the Gaza Strip, Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Tuesday, restating that Israel is a "terror state."



"We cannot and will not tolerate the policy of the State of Israel, which has grown by constantly occupying, seizing land and massacring the oppressed, to render Gaza uninhabited," Erdogan stated at the Algeria-Turkey Business Forum.



President Erdogan paid a one-day visit to the capital Algiers to engage in discussions with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune. The primary focus of the visit was to attend the second meeting of the Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Cooperation Council, where both leaders explored avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation between Turkey and Algeria.



"The attacks, in which more than 13,000 of our Palestinian brothers were martyred, have once again revealed the true face, intention and purpose of Israel and its supporters. In this regard, it is very important that the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israeli rulers are not left without sanctions," Erdogan declared.



All "conscientious" nations, together with the Islamic World, have an accountability to guarantee that Israel does not try "similar atrocities" once more, he stated, emphasizing: "We need to know this once and for all. Israel is a terrorist state. There is no need to hesitate to say this. This is the truth we know. This is the case."



Erdogan emphasized the need for Israel and its Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to be brought before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.



"Netanyahu is a goner. Even the Israeli people no longer support Netanyahu," he stated, further mentioning that Turkey is not going to permit the release of nuclear weapons as well as atomic bombs, whose presence is refused by Israeli ministers, to be overlooked.

MENAFN22112023000045015839ID1107469186