Ukraine's Parliament Passes First Reading Of Bill To Strengthen SAPO's Independence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada has supported at first reading the introduction of amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code and other legislative acts to strengthen the independence of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Holos Party MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He specified that 268 had voted for Bill No. 10060.

The draft law was developed with the aim of improving the legal basis of the activity of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, particularly in terms of strengthening its organizational independence.

The document proposes amending Article 3 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, which defines the powers of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office as the head of the prosecutor's office (for prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office).

It is planned to include the deputy general prosecutor – SAPO head in the list of persons who are granted access to state secrets of all levels of secrecy.