Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UNRWA Spokesperson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Tuesday, November 21, with the Spokesperson for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) HE Tamara Alrifai.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip crisis and explored ways to enhance cooperation between Qatar and the agency in providing urgent needs for the Palestinian brothers besieged in the Strip. They also emphasized the importance of ensuring the smooth flow of aid to the people of Gaza without obstacles.

HE Al Khater reiterated Qatar's position calling for removing all obstacles to ensure the continued flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Strip.

During the meeting, Her Excellency expressed condolences to UNRWA for its employees who were killed during the blatant Israeli aggression on the Strip.