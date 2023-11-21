Some 2,201 Children Listed As Missing In Ukraine Since Russian Invasion Started

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 2,201 children in Ukraine have been listed as missing since the Russian full-scale invasion started.

The relevant statement was made by the Ombudsman's Office in Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following the data from the Children of War state portal, as of November 21, 2023, a total of 2,201 children were listed as missing and 20,726 found,” the report states.

A reminder that, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister - Temporarily Occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, about 3,757 special-status children (orphans or children deprived of parental care) are remaining in the temporarily occupied areas at the moment.

First photo: AA