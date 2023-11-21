-->


Uzbekistan, Russia Intend To Develop Cooperation In Field Of Railway And Road Transport


11/21/2023 3:12:34 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A memorandum was signed between the Transport Control Inspectorate under the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan and the Federal Service for Control in the Transport Sector of Russia on the development of cooperation in the field of road transport, road and railway transport, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

The document was signed by the head of the Transport Control Inspection Jamshid Karimov and the head of Rostransnadzor Viktor Basargin, the ceremony took place within the Transport Week in Moscow.

Within the framework of the signed memorandum, the two sides intend to exchange experience in law enforcement practice, exchange information on violations of the rules of traffic safety and use of railway transport, as well as the introduction of digitization and modern technologies.

For information, transport week has been held in Russia since 2007. Its main event is the“Transport of Russia” international forum and exhibition, the purpose of which, as stated on the weekly website, is to find solutions that will ensure the connection of the country's economy and its regions.

