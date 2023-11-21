Uzbekistan, Russia Intend To Develop Cooperation In Field Of Railway And Road Transport

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A memorandum was signed between the Transport Control
Inspectorate under the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan and the
Federal Service for Control in the Transport Sector of Russia on
the development of cooperation in the field of road transport, road
and railway transport, Azernews reports, citing
Kun News Agency.
The document was signed by the head of the Transport Control
Inspection Jamshid Karimov and the head of Rostransnadzor Viktor
Basargin, the ceremony took place within the Transport Week in
Moscow.
Within the framework of the signed memorandum, the two sides
intend to exchange experience in law enforcement practice, exchange
information on violations of the rules of traffic safety and use of
railway transport, as well as the introduction of digitization and
modern technologies.
For information, transport week has been held in Russia since 2007.
Its main event is the“Transport of Russia” international forum and
exhibition, the purpose of which, as stated on the weekly website,
is to find solutions that will ensure the connection of the
country's economy and its regions.
