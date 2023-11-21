Azerbaijan-Iraq Relations Can Ensure Connection With Gulf & Mideast Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The official visit of Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid to
Azerbaijan foreshadows soaring economic cooperation between the two
countries in the near future. The two countries have great
potential to cooperate, but due to the invasion and instability
following the invasion in Iraq, this potential has not been able to
turn into reality.
When Azerbaijani gas projects were launched, the media outlets
spoke about the possibility of Iraq joining the project to export
its natural gas to Europe. Besides, Iraq could be an alternative
for Azerbaijan to access the Persian Gulf as well. Prior to
COVID-19, Baku was a desirable destination for Iraqi tourists. Even
some companies from both countries tried to conduct trade before
the emergence of ISIS.
Despite all attempts, these two fraternal countries have not
been able to form desirable economic relations due to regional
conflicts in the Middle East, where Iraq is located, or global
instability such as COVID-19. Last year, the trade turnover between
the two countries amounted to $29m which is too little in
comparison with the potential of both countries. Azerbaijan
exported products worth $28m and imported products from Iraq worth
$0. So, it is hoped that this official visit will mark a new
page in the relationship between the two fraternal countries. For
the further strengthening of bilateral relations, both countries
signed MOUs and agreements in different fields to boost political,
economic, trade, and tourism cooperation.
The Azerbaijani Minister of Labour and Social Protection of
Population, Sahil Babayev, and the Iraqi Minister of Labour and
Social Affairs, Ahmed Al-Asadi, signed a MOU on cooperation between
the two ministries.
The Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, Fuad
Naghiyev, and the Chairman of the Tourism Authority of Iraq, Zafer
Mahdi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the
field of tourism between the two countries.
The Azerbaijan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, and
the Iraqi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Bahr
Al-Uloom, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on political
consultations between the two sides.
The Azerbaijan Minister of Digital Development and Transport,
Rashad Nabiyev, and the President of the Iraqi Civil Aviation
Authority (ICAA), Imad Al-Asadi, signed an air services agreement
between the two governments. So the signing of these meaningful
MOUs would be the first step towards greater socio-economic
cooperation and trans-regional connectivity, creating beneficial
dividends for both countries.
In a comment to Azernews on the issue, Dr.
Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan noted that it seems that due to rapidly
changing socio-economic partnerships, conflicting geopolitical
realities, and contradictory geostrategic preferences, Azerbaijan,
under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, has
initiated regional and trans-regional grand economic diplomacy to
further diversify the potential of the macro-economy, energy and
food security, and volumes of bilateral exports with Iraq, which
has now become an ideal hub of trans-regional connectivity.
“In this connection, Iraq's trans-regional development project
and Iran-Iraq railway connectivity would be mutually beneficial,
even for Azerbaijan, which has the status of a Middle Corridor. The
bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq are gaining
momentum, which vividly reflects befitting propositions for both
countries."
Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan reminded that in the near past,
Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and his Iraqi counterpart
Abdullatif Jamal Rashid met and discussed relations between the two
countries and ways to develop them in all fields. He added that
during the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev termed Rashid's visit an
opportunity to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and an
affirmation of the two countries' desire to advance their political
and economic relations to new levels.
“The Iraqi President, who desired to expand the prospects of
cooperation in the economic, investment, tourism, and energy
fields, rightly emphasised the need to encourage businessmen to
make investments. Thus, tourism, economics, culture, education,
real estate, energy, food, and people-to-people contact would be
mutually beneficial for both countries. To attract more and more
FDIs, Iraq's government is ready to protect and provide security
and stability, the provision of services to the people, the
protection of infrastructure, and raise the economic and investment
levels to improve the living standards of citizens,” he said.
Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan added that the meeting of the Joint
Commission on trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iraq has now further
strengthened bilateral relations in diverse sectors of the economy,
investment, infrastructure, energy and food, science and
technology, and smart living. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
said that a meeting of the Joint Commission on trade-economic,
scientific-technical, and cultural cooperation will be held in Iraq
in the near future, which will play an important role in the
further expansion of trade-economic ties.
“On the other hand, the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad
Hussein, met with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the
sidelines of his participation in the ministerial meetings of the
Non-Aligned Movement held in Baku from July 5–6, 2023. Both sides
stressed the importance of enhancing trade exchange and cooperation
in various fields, including the railway, aviation, and tourism.
President Aliyev instructed the Ministry of Transport to resume
operating air flights between Iraq and Azerbaijan for tourist
purposes, stressing the desire of the Azerbaijani government to
strengthen relations between the two countries.
Hopefully, increasing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and
Iraq would be a balancing act to promote peace, prosperity,
stability, and economic sustainability in the region. It would also
further strengthen the alternative route strategy of Azerbaijan to
connect with greater Gulf and Middle East countries in the days to
come,” Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan concluded.
