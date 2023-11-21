Handcrafted Crafts Enter Bookstores In Yishui, Adding More Literary Charm To Traditional Artistry

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Entering the Xinhua Bookstore in Yishui, Shandong, besides rows of neatly arranged bookshelves and a wide range of books, the handcrafted exhibition area at the entrance attracts particular attention. Colorful painted gourds, vivid paper-cut artworks, adorable hand-embroidered tigers, exquisite cloisonné enamel pieces... The diverse range of handmade crafts showcases the beauty of tradition amidst the literary atmosphere.

“Today, I came with my child to select books, and as soon as we entered the store, my child was attracted to the handcrafted exhibition area at the entrance. The traditional handicrafts are skillfully made, showcasing the artisans' exceptional craftsmanship. While appreciating these artworks, my child was also impressed by the dedication of the craftsmen. It is a vivid educational experience for cultivating perseverance and determination. Today, besides finding satisfying books, my child also chose a zodiac paper-cut artwork,” said Wang Weiping, a resident.







Tian Hongxia, a staff member of Xinhua Bookstore, explained,“We have collaborated with local craftsmen to establish the handcrafted exhibition area. After a month of preparation, the first batch of handmade crafts is now on display, covering various categories such as manufacturing, printing and dyeing, fine arts, ceramics and forging, stationery, and carving, with a total of 180 pieces. In the future, we will update and rotate the exhibits quarterly based on readers' preferences, aiming to familiarize readers with more handcrafted techniques and develop a broader market for handmade products.”







In addition to the bookstore, the Yishui County Handmade Crafts Museum also showcases a rich variety of exhibits, including lifelike Gaoqiao embroidery, durable Yimeng cloth shoes, delicate wooden figurines, and realistic Jingshan clay sculptures. The museum provides a hands-on experience area, a specialty food area, and photo spots for visitors. Craftsmen are also present on-site, continuously creating crafts. The museum combines product displays, sales, heritage, experiences, and educational activities, featuring over 50 selected projects and more than 1,100 handmade products free to enter, fully showcasing Yishui's traditional craftsmanship.







Since the implementation of the“Shandong Handmade” project, Yishui County has fully utilized its advantages as a culturally rich county and actively established platforms for showcasing and selling handmade crafts, integrating them into people's daily lives. So far, the county has established 89 handcrafted exhibition areas in various locations, including scenic spots, hotels, supermarkets, bookstores, expressway service areas, and e-commerce bases.