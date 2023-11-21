Azerbaijani Parliament Adopts Statement In Connection With US Senate Document

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Milli Majlis
(Parliament) of Azerbaijan has adopted a statement in connection
with the "Act for the Protection of Armenians 2023" adopted by the
U.S. Senate.
Trend presents
the full text of the statement.
"Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan expresses
categorical protest in connection with the adoption of the
"Armenian Protection Act of 2023" by the U.S. Senate on November 15
and strongly condemns this step directed against our country. At
the same time, the Parliament considers the hearings held on the
same day by the Subcommittee on Europe of the Committee on Foreign
Affairs of the U.S. House of Representatives and the statements
made against our country, as well as the recent biased statements
against our country by the U.S. state officials as a serious blow
to the strategic relations of the two countries," the Parliament
said.
The act, based on fabricated information and adopted at the
instigation of the Biden administration by anti-Azerbaijani,
corrupt, Islamophobic senators, is yet another vivid example of
double standards and selective approach. The hearings, which looked
like a scene from the absurd theater, are a new manifestation of
hypocritical U.S. policy.
When the Armenian occupation against Azerbaijan expanded in 1992
and, along with the Khojaly genocide, acts of mass extermination of
the Azerbaijani population were committed in the villages of
Malibayli, Ashaghi Gushchular and Yukhari Gushchular of the Shusha
district, in the villages of Kalbajar district, the American side,
being a permanent member of the UN Security Council, instead of
making efforts to stop the extermination of the people of
Azerbaijan, under the influence of Armenian propaganda in the
legislative body of this country adopted the 907th amendment to the
"Freedom Protection Act".
The American side, which has shown indifference to the
suffering, ethnic cleansing, the Khojaly genocide and other
massacres resulting from the almost 30-year occupation of 20
percent of the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan,
as well as to the fate of more than one million refugees and
internally displaced persons is also responsible for the fact that
since the end of the 44-day second Karabakh war in 2020 it has
never called on the aggressor Armenia to act in accordance with
international law. On the other hand, by adopting such an act after
conducting anti-terrorist activities against the armed forces of
the Republic of Armenia and illegal Armenian detachments remaining
on Azerbaijani territory, the U.S. Senate openly supports
revanchist forces.
Unfortunately, by lifting the moratorium on the 907th Amendment
to the "Freedom Defense Act" the American side repeats the
historical mistake it already made in 1992. And this is despite the
fact that the same U.S. decided to suspend the 907th Amendment when
Azerbaijan supported the U.S. efforts to combat terrorism after the
attacks of September 11, 2001.
It was Azerbaijan that gave the U.S. a helping hand by opening
its airspace to the relevant routes and providing logistics
facilities and the Northern Distribution Network. Azerbaijan was
also the first state to stand shoulder to shoulder with the U.S. in
the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan. At the same time,
Azerbaijan was the last partner state to leave Afghanistan.
The Azerbaijani State is implementing a set of measures to
resolve social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructural issues
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region in order to ensure the sustainable
reintegration of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region into
Azerbaijani society and so that these people can enjoy the
protection of the State.
Completely contrary to the opinion of the United Nations, the
International Committee of the Red Cross, the Office of the United
Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and other international
organizations, the statement about the forced eviction of the
Armenian residents who voluntarily left the region is intended to
mislead the international community.
Azerbaijan, based on its own national interests, forms
transportation corridors with the countries of the region, and from
this point of view, the Azerbaijan-Iran transport corridor is a
sovereign choice of Azerbaijan. The US, which is not a country of
the region, by its steps and statements strikes a blow to the
efforts of regional states to ensure transportation security.
"The U.S. side is well aware that Armenia's failure to fulfill
its obligations arising from paragraph 9 of the 2020 Trilateral
Statement prompted Azerbaijan to decide to build alternative roads.
It is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan to agree on the procedure
for laying communication lines with neighboring States, including
the conclusion of an agreement with Iran in connection with the
route to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Azerbaijan's
Parliament will always react decisively and adequately to all
negative steps contradicting its national interests, while acting
on the basis of norms and principles of international law and in
accordance with its international obligations," said the
statement.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channe
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107465842
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.