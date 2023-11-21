Azerbaijani Parliament Passes State Social Protection Fund's 2024 Budget In Second Reading

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijani Parliament's meeting has discussed the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2024" in the second reading, Trend reports.

The document, after discussions, was put to the vote and adopted in the second reading.

Thus, revenues and expenditures of the budget of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) for 2024 have been approved in the amount of 6.9 billion manat ($4.1 billion).

Currently, the revenues and expenditures of the SSPF budget total 6.2 billion manat ($3.6 billion).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel