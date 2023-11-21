Qatar urges establishment of global committee to investigate Israel’s crimes in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, Qatar's Foreign Ministry urged the establishment of an international committee to investigate "the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against civilians in the Gaza Strip."



This position was articulated in response to the statement condemning the Israeli airstrikes on the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, resulting in casualties among Palestinians.



The Foreign Ministry characterized the bombing of the Indonesian Hospital as part of the Israeli occupation's pattern of targeting hospitals, schools, and civilian areas throughout Gaza. Such actions were deemed a "blatant violation" of international law and the Geneva Convention.



It also called on "the international community to take urgent action to deter Israel from committing further massacres and provide necessary protection for over two thousand displaced people seeking refuge in the (Indonesian) hospital."



In an earlier announcement on Monday, the Health Ministry in Gaza reported that an Israeli airstrike on the Indonesian Hospital resulted in the tragic loss of 12 Palestinian lives, with dozens more sustaining injuries.



The ministry alleged that the Israeli army aimed to transform the hospital into "a mass grave."



The ministry further stated that the Indonesian Hospital was the sole partially operational healthcare facility in Gaza City and the northern Gaza region.



It emphasized that all other hospitals in Gaza City, including Al-Shifa Hospital, were rendered non-operational, with Al-Shifa Hospital currently being under Israeli military control.

