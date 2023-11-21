French Colonialism In Senegal Most Heavily Affected Women - Conference Participant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. France's
colonial policy in Senegal is still ongoing, and women suffer the
most from it, Head of the Senegalese "Y DNA VITAL" LTD, Ibrahima
Diagne told Trend .
He made the remark on the sidelines of an international
conference on "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of
Women" in Baku.
The company's head noted that this colonization affects many
aspects of the country.
"The status of women in Senegalese society is very low due to
French colonialism," Diagne explained.
"Conducting such an event organized by the Baku Initiative Group
is very important. We may express our issues through this platform.
Those who are oblivious will find out what is going on. As a
result, concerns such as colonialism, female exploitation, and
lawlessness can be addressed," he added.
The conference is organized by the Baku Initiative Group of the
Non-Aligned Movement.
