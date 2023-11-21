Saxo Bank Partners With Christie's Auction House To Enhance Art Investment Awareness

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Saxo Bank, a leading online multi-asset trading and investment specialist is proud to announce its partnership with Christie's Auction House, the preeminent global art and luxury auction house.

This unique partnership is designed to raise awareness for Saxo's clients on the other unique avenues they could explore when looking to diversify their investment portfolios. In addition to the possible financial benefits, Saxo Bank elevates the investment experience by blending cultural values and artistic influences to help investors develop an understanding of art as an asset class.

Kim Fournais, Founder and CEO of Saxo Bank, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating,“The Christie's brand carries an enduring legacy dating back to the 18th century, and its clientele is as exclusive as its history. Many of Christie's clients have long recognized the connection between private passion and investment. We are here, with Christie's, to take that connection to the next level. Our focus is on diversifying investments across various asset classes, enabling our clients to optimize opportunities and minimize risks. Together, we are committed to ensuring that our clients worldwide can grow their wealth and knowledge through this unique platform.”

This partnership represents an innovative fusion of the financial world with the realms of luxury, art, and culture. Saxo Bank's dedication to broadening horizons is well-known, as its offices around the globe proudly exhibit an impressive art collection that enhances their workspace and inspires their team. Notable pieces include a T-Rex dinosaur commemorating the firm's silver jubilee celebrations, a racing car, and a motorbike, as well as a diverse range of paintings and sculptures.

Beginning in October, the series will run monthly for an entire season, with the upcoming event happening during Dubai Watch Week.

About Saxo Bank Middle East:

At Saxo, we believe that when you invest, you unlock a new curiosity for the world around you. As a provider of multi-asset trading and investment solutions, Saxo's purpose is to Get Curious People Invested in the World. We are committed to enabling our clients to make more of their money. Saxo Bank was founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1992 with a clear vision: to make the global financial markets accessible to more people. In 1998, Saxo launched one of the first online trading platforms in Europe, providing professional-grade tools and easy access to global financial markets for anyone who wanted to invest. It was also the first Scandinavian bank to establish a presence in the GCC when it launched an office in Dubai, back in May 2009, to cover its regional operations for the MENA region.

Today, Saxo is an international award-winning investment firm for investors and traders who are serious about making more of their money. As a well-capitalised and profitable Fintech, Saxo is a fully licensed bank under the supervision of the Danish FSA, holding broker and banking licenses in multiple jurisdictions, including a Representative Office license by the Central Bank of the UAE.

As one of the earliest fintechs in the world, Saxo continues to invest heavily into our technology. Saxo's clients and partners enjoy broad access to global capital markets across asset classes on our industry-leading platforms. Our open banking technology also powers more than 200 financial institutions as partners by boosting the investment experience they can offer their clients. Keeping our headquarters in Copenhagen, Saxo employs more than 2,500 professionals in financial centres around the world including London, Singapore, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Zurich, Dubai and Tokyo.