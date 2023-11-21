

AIXTRON's G10-GaN supports BelGaN to expand its GaN business Herzogenrath, November 21, 2023 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN

DE000A0WMPJ6) enables the semiconductor foundry BelGaN to expand its business into the growing GaN market and to accelerate GaN technology innovation. For this important strategic step, BelGaN relies on AIXTRON's new G10-GaN, which offers best-in-class performance, an all-new compact design, and overall lowest cost per wafer. Starting with an 8x150mm configuration, the system will be delivered to the BelGaN production site in Oudenaarde (Belgium) before the end of 2023 and will in the future migrate to 5x200mm. BelGaN, a leading GaN (Gallium Nitride) automotive-qualified semiconductor open foundry in Europe, recently announced the production start of its first generation 650V eGaN technology. The Gen1 platform is designed for the requirements of energy-efficient applications for sustainability and carbon neutrality. The G10-GaN will be used to further extend the range of power chips with voltage ratings from 40V to 1200V, using GaN-on-Si, GaN on SOI, and novel GaN-on-engineered substrates. It will be applied both on lateral as well as vertical power-GaN products, with a focus on high performance, automotive quality and reliability, high yield, and low costs. “GaN-epitaxy using MOCVD is a most critical process in any power-GaN technology, both to innovate device architectures, boost performance, yield, and quality, and to cut down the cost of GaN products. This drives a paradigm shift in power electronics, opening up fast-growing markets in e-mobility, datacom, energy conversion, etc., on a road to an electrified, carbon-neutral society. We have been impressed by the high levels of productivity, uniformity, and low cost of ownership of AIXTRON's new G10 platform. We highly value AIXTRON's technological advance, leadership, and continuous innovation. The proximity of AIXTRON, in the midst of the GaN ValleyTM ecosystem, and the collaboration with its team is essential for us to rapidly achieve our innovation and production objectives,” says Dr Marnix Tack, CTO and Vice President Business Development of BelGaN. “We are very proud that BelGaN chose AIXTRON and our latest innovative powerhouse, the G10-GaN, for the important strategic milestone to add GaN epitaxy to its existing GaN processing line in Oudenaarde (Belgium). Currently, GaN power devices are rapidly adopted in a wide range of applications, and many customers are adding GaN capabilities to their silicon lines. We are excited that technology made by AIXTRON is facilitating this important transition,” says Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of AIXTRON SE. The all-new G10-GaN cluster solution builds on the fundamentals of AIXTRON's current tool of record, the G5+ C, while extending each single performance metric: the new platform delivers twice the productivity per cleanroom area while enabling a new level of material uniformities, unlocking new levers of competitiveness for AIXTRON's customers. They benefit from more than 25% lowest cost of ownership than with any other equipment on the market today. The G10-GaN also guarantees the highest throughput per m2/cleanroom, and with its full automation end-to-end, it is the only MOCVD system fully designed for silicon fabs.

About AIXTRON AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON ́s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications. Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, Atomic Level SolutionS®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, CRIUS®, Gas Foil Rotation®, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, TriJet® For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at



About BelGaN BelGaN is a leading automotive-qualified GaN (Gallium Nitride) open foundry in Oudenaarde (Belgium). The Company was founded early 2023, after a long history of being a research and manufacturing facility for IDMs and its products were focused in automotive, industrial and medical applications. BelGaN is serving customers in broad consumer-, industrial- and automotive- markets with innovative, high-quality and competitive GaN semiconductor technologies and manufacturing capacity, to innovate their products towards higher energy efficiency, smaller size/weight, and better cost towards a future electrified and carbon-neutral society.

BelGaN is also the founder of the GaN ValleyTM ecosystem, bringing together over 55 companies and research institutes active along the GaN value chain in Europe. For further information on BelGaN please visit our website at

