EU Delegation Inspects MSMEDA Projects In Assiut

Bassel Rahmy, the CEO of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), highlighted MSMEDA's efforts to enhance cooperation with international financial institutions, especially the European Union (EU), to launch developmental projects in various governorates of Egypt. These projects aim to create daily job opportunities for casual workers and improve the conditions of unplanned areas, which would facilitate the establishment and development of SMEs.

Rahmy said that MSMEDA values its strategic partnership with donor agencies, which reflects the confidence that MSMEDA has earned over the years. He added that MSMEDA strives to contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and improving the quality of life for the residents of unplanned areas by securing more funds for development activities and projects and participating in the implementation of national initiatives.

Rahmy's statements came in response to the visit of a delegation from the EU to Assiut governorate, led by Sophie Vanhaeverbeke, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Egypt, and Vera Morandini, International Cooperation Officer at the Delegation of the EU to Egypt, Social and Human Development Section. The delegation was accompanied by MSMEDA representatives, headed by Waleed Darweesh, Head of the Human and Community Development Central Sector, and MSMEDA Human and Community Sector and Regional Offices Sector. The delegation also met with Assiut Governor General Essam Saad to discuss the ongoing cooperation.

The purpose of the visit was to inspect some of the projects that MSMEDA is implementing in collaboration with Assiut and funded by the EU through the Agreement on Addressing the Root Causes of Irregular Migration through Employability and Labor-Intensive Works (ELIW), the Community Development Program (CDP) financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the projects sponsored by the EU through the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Rahmy emphasized that MSMEDA is keen on strengthening its strategic partnership with different donor agencies and works closely with the Ministry of International Cooperation to contribute to the execution of development projects that improve the living conditions in underprivileged areas.

Meanwhile, the Assiut Governor and the EU representatives praised the projects that MSMEDA is executing in Assiut, given their positive impact on the quality of life for the inhabitants.

The delegation visited projects worth EGP 152, which included the renovation of schools, the paving of roads, the development of canals, health units, and youth centers in Mosha and Shutb villages, and some projects in Western Assiut. These projects also created 885,974 daily jobs and provided training for 2,483 youth in the targeted villages.