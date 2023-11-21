Another US senator urges for cease-fire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, a US senator urged for a cease-fire in Gaza, stating that it needs an "immediate cessation of military hostilities by both sides."



"After grimly witnessing accelerating body counts, many Americans, including thousands of Oregonians, have raised their voices to say more must be done to stop the carnage," Jeff Merkley, a Democrat representing Oregon, declared in a press release.



"I agree. So today I am calling for a cease-fire," he also said.



Stressing that a cease-fire needs "an immediate cessation of military hostilities by both sides,” he added: "But the cease-fire and the negotiations that follow must accomplish a number of objectives or it will not endure."



Senator Merkley issued a call to the Palestinian group Hamas, urging them to release all hostages without conditions and to disarm.



In the same time, he appealed to Israel, urging an end to bombing and shelling, while emphasizing the importance of addressing the immediate humanitarian challenges in the region.

