A record number of Russian films will be presented at the Dubai International Content Market

On November 22-23, Dubai will host the DICM 2023 (Dubai International Content Market, recognized as the best annual media industry event in the Middle East and North Africa. The main audience of the film market are international distributors, representatives of TV channels and VOD platforms from the MENA region and Asia, Europe, and Latin America. In total, more than 200 content buyers from 30 countries will take part in the market.



Among those presenting their content are exhibiting companies from the UAE, Egypt, Algeria, Jordan, Iran, Lebanon, South Korea, Russia, Turkey, China, India, Malaysia, Japan, Spain, France, Germany, Colombia. For the third time, ROSKINO, a Russian film promotion body is organizing a Russian Content Worldwide stand for the Russian film industry at the film market. Over the past three years, the MENA film market has become more familiar with Russian content.







At DICM 2023, the Russian film industry traditionally presents a wide range of projects. Among the latest novelties are the film adaptation of Mikhail Bulgakov’s novel Master and Margarita, previously also presented at the SIFF Market (Mars Media Entertainment); the series The Librarian and the adventure detective, co-production of Russia-China, Red Silk from Art Pictures Distribution, which aroused great interest among buyers at the recent Japanese film market TIFFCOM; the horror film Telekinesis about the study of paranormal phenomena (Planeta Inform Film Distribution); the detective comedy The Big Money Theory(IVI online cinema); the family film Champion (AP Entertainment), the drama series Death comes slowly (NTV Broadcasting company); a drama about the heroism of doctors during the pandemic Breath (All Media); the historical series Chaliapin (Sovteleexport, official distributor of the Russia Television and Radio); and the melodrama The Cruel World of Men (Russkoe Film Company).







There will also be documentary films, which previous markets in MENA have shown to be popular with buyers. International representatives will be able to find out about such projects as Apollo-Soyuz (Sovteleexport) and the documentary series Mysteries of Space, and Mysteries of History (ODIN MEDIA), and others.



Six Russian companies will present animated content in Dubai. Among the new projects—recent, upcoming, or planned—are the animated series Shushu Magic (YARKO), the series The Steel Family: Brotherhood vs Gold, the full-length film Arctic Heroes (Voronezh animation studio) and an animated series based on the Tatar epic Tugan Batyr (Terra Anima).







Popular TV series are also being presented by SMF Animation (I’ll get you! Holidays, The Secrets of Honey Hills, Rockoons and others), by Riki Group (The Fixies and Beardy Bodo), and by Digital Television Russia JSC (Champies and Puppies&Kittens).



Two showcases of the Russian film industry will be held at the market: animation will be presented on November 22 and feature films and TV series on November 23.



Last year was productive for Russian participants: at the DICM 2022 market, a number of projects were sold, including the animated film “Detective Chirp & The Golden Beehive”, the films “Off the Rails”, “Elsa’s Land”, the series “Patient Zero”, “Noble Detective”, “Ekaterina. Impostors”, the rights to adapt the series “Ms Sweet”, the documentary film “The Highest Point”, the animated series “The Fixies”, “Fantasy Patrol” and others.



The UAE, as a hub of the media and entertainment industry in the Middle East, is an important destination for Russian companies. In order to popularize Russian content, ROSKINO has implemented a number of initiatives in the region over the past two years: it organized participation in the DISCOP Dubai and DICM content markets, held screenings of Russian films at the Russian Film Festival 2022 in Dubai, and presented “Filming Locations in Russia” project at the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi. Industry experts from the MENA region have also participated in the ROSKINO Academy educational program.





