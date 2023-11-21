US stocks end Monday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Monday, US stock exchanges concluded the day with higher figures, extending their upward trend following three consecutive weeks of gains.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 203 points, marking a 0.58 percent increase, closing at 35,151. Last week, this blue-chip index saw a rise of 1.9 percent.



The S&P 500 surged by 33 points, a 0.74 percent increase, settling at 4,547 after experiencing a weekly gain of 2.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the Nasdaq soared by 159 points or 1.13 percent, concluding the day at 14,284. Last week, this tech-heavy index recorded a gain of 2.4 percent.



The VIX volatility index, known as the fear index, dropped by 2.8 percent to 13.41. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury yield decreased by 0.43 percent to 4.422 percent.



The dollar index declined by 0.41 percent, resting at 103.49, while the euro showed a marginal increase of 0.02 percent to USD1.0940 against the US dollar.



In the realm of commodities, precious metals displayed negative trends: gold decreased by 0.16 percent to USD1,978 per ounce, and silver fell by 1.2 percent, reaching USD23.43.



On the energy front, oil prices observed an approximate 2 percent increase, with global benchmark Brent crude priced at USD82.02 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude valued at USD77.62.

