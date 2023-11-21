Leawo Celebrates Thanksgiving Season With DVD Copy Giveaway And Affordable DVD Toolkit Now

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

It is time to prepare for a Thanksgiving feast, and many families will celebrate Thanksgiving with a classic flavor of turkey. Meanwhile, lots of sellers also have announced limited-time promotions during this period, including Leawo, a multimedia software provider who is dedicated to bringing the best service for users. Leawo released 2023 Thanksgiving Promo several days ago, and DVD collectors are welcome to get a DVD Copy priced at $29.95 free of charge on the campaign page.

Users can use DVD Copy to back up DVDs in 1:1 quality at 6x higher speed with Intel Quick Sync GPU acceleration technology. The backup of DVD content has no restriction because it will remove the specific protection and region codes applied to the DVD disc regardless of the studio it belongs to or the region it's released in. With a built-in DVD player and multilingual support, it has 3 different copy modes offering 3 different ways for users to choose which parts of the DVD to copy. Of course, subtitles and audio tracks can be selected at will.

What's more, there is a comprehensive upgrade offer for DVDs named Ultimate DVD Toolkit, which includes DVD Copy and other three products briefly described below:



DVD Ripper - It is powerful enough to decrypt, rip and convert DVD discs from any region or movie studio at 6x higher speed in batches. The quality can be 100% retained. Moreover, users can set output effects based on personal preference with its easy-to-use interface and multilingual support.

DVD Creator - This tool works in converting and burning Thanksgiving videos to DVD fast with high quality, and the built-in photo slide show maker supports creating slide show videos to burn them to DVD. There are 40+ menu templates for customization. DVD Cinavia Removal - If someone wants to play a DVD smoothly on any DVD player with no muted audio, this tool is helpful. It is used to remove several protected watermarks from the DVD content, therefore, the playback of the output protection-free DVD will not be stopped by Cinavia detection.

This offer is 60% off on this campaign and the lifetime plan is $63.92. Except for the above DVD solutions, Leawo also provides the best seller for downloading videos from numerous sites - CleverGet All-In-One with a 93% discount. Meanwhile, other packages covering Blu-ray, music, e-book, photo, video and audio files are on sale at lower cost during this Thanksgiving season.

For more details please view Leawo's official site:

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include DVD Copy, Blu-ray Creator, UHD Creator, Music Recorder, Video Converter, PhotoIns, iOSFix, Tunes Cleaner, Data Recovery, iTransfer and others for both Win and Mac platforms.