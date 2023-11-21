(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Baku hosts an event on "Decolonisation: Empowerment and Women's
Development". The event is organized by the Baku Initiative Group
of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azernews reports.
Claudette Duhamel, representative of the Movement of Ecologists
and Democrats for an Independent Martinique, while speaking at an
event on "Decolonisation: Empowerment and Development of Women" in
Baku, said that Martinique is trying to prevent discrimination.
She noted that women were discriminated against.
"Women have suffered the most from colonialism and slavery. The
colonizers created a situation where African-American women were
considered the lowest caste. Women were treated like a thing.
African-Americans were not given the opportunity to live freely,"
Duhamel added.
Marcellin Nadeau, member of the French National Assembly from
Martinique Marcellin Nadeau, said during his speech at the
international conference on "Decolonisation: Empowerment of Women
and Development" held in Baku that France has poisoned the people
of Martinique - Marcellin Nadeau with the substance
chlordecone.
"We don't know the consequences for our women and children. What
interest do our countries have in France if they neglect our
problems?
The French constitution does not recognize us as a people, and
I, as a deputy, proposed to amend the basic law. France should
change its attitude towards us," the MP added.
It should be noted that Baku is hosting an international
conference on "Decolonisation: Strengthening Women and
Development". The event is organized by the Baku Initiative Group
of the Non-Aligned Movement.
MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107462728
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.