Baku hosts an event on "Decolonisation: Empowerment and Women's Development". The event is organized by the Baku Initiative Group of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azernews reports.

Claudette Duhamel, representative of the Movement of Ecologists and Democrats for an Independent Martinique, while speaking at an event on "Decolonisation: Empowerment and Development of Women" in Baku, said that Martinique is trying to prevent discrimination.

She noted that women were discriminated against.

"Women have suffered the most from colonialism and slavery. The colonizers created a situation where African-American women were considered the lowest caste. Women were treated like a thing. African-Americans were not given the opportunity to live freely," Duhamel added.

Marcellin Nadeau, member of the French National Assembly from Martinique Marcellin Nadeau, said during his speech at the international conference on "Decolonisation: Empowerment of Women and Development" held in Baku that France has poisoned the people of Martinique - Marcellin Nadeau with the substance chlordecone.

"We don't know the consequences for our women and children. What interest do our countries have in France if they neglect our problems?

The French constitution does not recognize us as a people, and I, as a deputy, proposed to amend the basic law. France should change its attitude towards us," the MP added.

