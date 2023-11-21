Totalenergies Seeking To Maximize Co-Op With Azerbaijani Companies - Managing Director

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. TotalEnergies
seeks to maximize cooperation with Azerbaijani companies,
TotalEnergies Managing Director and Country Chairman Emmanuel de
Guillebon said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the ongoing SPE Caspian Technical Conference in
Baku.
"We have a program to help some universities in the educational
process, and we send our employees to different areas of our
operations around the world. For example, we appreciate when our
Azerbaijani employees work in Africa, Europe, and other regions. In
this way, they gain experience in different fields of activity, and
when they return to Azerbaijan, they apply this rich experience
here. We also consider it important for the country to develop
local content, which implies cooperation with local companies,"
Emmanuel de Guillebon noted.
"We try to maximize this cooperation, but we do it in a
demanding way. When working with local companies, we expect them to
perform as well as international companies. We believe that in this
way we can best serve the interests of the country by raising the
requirements for the companies we work with, promoting competition,
and fostering industry development in the country," he said.
The SPE Caspian Technical Conference started today in Baku and
will continue until November 23. It will bring together global
industry leaders and technical experts to share perspectives on the
industry and address the unique challenges and opportunities it
presents.
Taking into account the key role of the Caspian region in
shaping future global energy dynamics, this conference, organized
with the assistance of the State Oil Company of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR), will feature an expert-selected high-level
program, panel discussions on key issues facing the region, and a
unique opportunity for networking with experts in oil and gas
production.
The program will include an assessment of the current situation
and offer important discussions for investors, operators, service
company representatives, and government authorities in the
region.
