Premium Sedan With A Whole New Realm Of Performance And Driving Pleasure

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Lynk & Co 03+ is the high-performance premium sedan from the global brand which is renowned as the championship car that contributed to Lynk & Co's three consecutive titles in the esteemed WTCR racing series, making it a pioneering work in the performance-oriented sport sedan category.

Leveraging world-class technologies including the cutting-edge Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), the Lynk & Co 03+ is set to present Qatari consumers with a whole new realm of performance and driving pleasure. The Lynk & Co 03+ and other line up of cars are available at Auto Class Cars, the authorised general distributor of Lynk and Co in Qatar, at its showroom on Salwa Road. New buyers can leverage several benefits including 5 years warranty and 5 years free service.

Lynk & Co 03+ boast powerful yet fuel-efficient turbocharged four-cylinder 2.0T engines that deliver smooth and responsive performance. They also feature advanced suspension systems that provide a comfortable ride while maintaining precise handling and control.

For those seeking an extra dose of excitement, the 03+ takes everyday racing to the next level, with an exclusive“racing” drive mode and thanks to the Drive-E 2.0TD T5 Evo Turbo-charged engine, delivering up to 195kW and 380 Nm of torque. In the 03+, power is distributed to all four wheels, and it boasts a remarkable 0-100km/h acceleration time of just 5.7 seconds.

Lynk & Co 03+ has a golden Armor design. The“+” symbol represents a winner's gene that highlights its uniqueness. With a wide body and low ride height, the sedan have a sleek and aerodynamic presence with sharp lines, a smooth roofline, and a rear spoiler that gives it a racing flair. The 03+ model further enhances the sporty aesthetic with four bilateral exhausts, wider and lower stance, carbon fiber front lip, and rear spoiler, and side mirrors elevating handling stability and dynamic performance.

The cars' design embraces Lynk & Co's“Mega-city Contrast” philosophy, drawing inspiration from landscapes and lifestyles in mega cities worldwide; it incorporates the brand's signature elements such as the Aurora Borealis daytime running lights and Energy Cube LED tail lights. These design elements create a stylish and elegant presence that stands out on the road.

Lynk & Co 03+ also comes with various modern conveniences to enhance the driving experience. With features such as a smart key, a 12 large touchscreen center stack, and a 12 HD digital instrument cluster, drivers have intuitive control at their fingertips. The 03+ models boast a premium sound system with Harman InfinityTM Audio and 10 speakers and an LED ambient light, completing the premium driving and riding experience.