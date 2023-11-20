Chief Concierge Andrew Ferrer Of Intercontinental Doha Beach & Spa Re-Elected President Of Les Clefs D'or Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa is proud to announce that Chief Concierge Andrew Ferrer (pictured) has been re-elected as President of the Qatar chapter of Les Clefs d'Or for the third term in a row.

Andrew Ferrer, Chief Concierge of InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa, has been re-elected as the President of Les Clefs d'Or Qatar for the term 2023 – 2025 at the recent Annual General Assembly.

This is his third consecutive term as president, having been elected as president for the terms 2019 – 2021 and 2021-2023.

Prior to that, Andrew was the 1st Vice President of Les Clefs d'Or Qatar. He is also a proud co-founder of Les Clefs d'Or Qatar, and a co-founder of the Qatar Concierge Society as well.

“I am honoured and delighted to have been nominated for President the third term in a row by my peers and friends at Les Clefs d'Or Qatar.

This would not be possible without the constant support from my colleagues at InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa,” said Andrew Ferrer.

“I look forward to continuing to develop and educate young aspiring concierges in Doha. I look forward to working closely with my associates for another term.”

Les Clefs d'Or (translated as The Golden Keys) is a professional association of hotel concierges, with approximately 4000 members working in over 80 countries and 530 destinations, in literally every corner of the world;

Les Clefs d'Or Qatar, a non-profit organisation

recognised by Qatar Tourism, serves as a network of professional Concierges of hotels and resort hotels established and developed to promote mutually beneficial ties with the national and international tourism business in Qatar.

In partnership with Qatar Tourism, Andrew will also be able to represent Qatar in various international congress around the world to promote Qatar as a destination.