Israeli-Palestinian War Spills Into The Art World

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Shortly after the Kunsthalle, one of the oldest contemporary art museums in the country, announced 33-year-old Mohamed Almusibli would take over the role of director next March, a local newspaper questionedExternal link the decision. It asked if it wasn't problematic that Almusibli, a curator of part Yemeni heritage born in Geneva, had signed two open letters expressing sympathy with the Palestinians.

One letter, signedExternal link by more than 4,000 artists around the world, including actor Tilda Swinton and director Mike Leigh, accuses governments of“aiding and abetting” war crimes in Gaza and urges unhindered access for humanitarian aid as well as an immediate ceasefire.

The other letter, posted by the influential magazine ArtForum and with 8,000 signatures, demands that cultural institutions break their silence over the war and expresses support for“Palestinian liberation”.

Both letters did not mention the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, in which around 1,200 are estimated to have died. The ArtForum letter was later revised to include this.