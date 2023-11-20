Investornewsbreaks Flux Cofounder Spotlighted In Latest Cryptonewsaudio Production Released By IBN

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flux, a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure comprised of user-operated, scalable and globally distributed computational nodes, was featured in the most recent episode of the CryptoNewsAudio Podcast, released by IBN, a multifaceted communications organization, as part of its strategic efforts to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The episode features Flux cofounder Daniel Keller, who believes Flux is the best-kept secret in the blockchain space. He pointed out that, up to this point, blockchain has been“mostly speculatory,” with a majority of the development dollars being devoted to marketing and PR while also“creating this FOMO, or frothiness, that comes with blockchain.” Intent on being different, Keller noted that the company has put no money into marketing and PR for an extended period of time. Keller and podcast host Jonathan Keim discussed the company's commitment to build the product out, resulting in a fully functional ecosystem prior to engaging people in retail, business and enterprise. The podcast also talked about how Flux compares with Amazon's AWS service.

“If you're developing your infrastructure and deploying it on AWS, you're not decentralized,” said Flux cofounder Daniel Keller in the press release.“Flux is different, because we offer the same products and services, but we've created a peer-to-peer model, with Flux acting as an intermediate between the two. . . . With Flux, you have people who

have

compute resources and people who

need

compute resources, and we connect them peer-to-peer so they can basically create a virtual marketplace for compute. That breaks down the oligarchy of the Amazons and Googles, who have price-controlled compute resources and stifled innovation under the guise of providing a higher level of service. . . . Flux products are ran globally. They're basically unfettered. You can't censor them. That's exactly where we need to be overall.”

About Flux

Flux is a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure comprised of user-operated, scalable and globally distributed computational nodes. Flux provides the critical, high-availability infrastructure for the new internet. Any hardened dockerized application can run on Flux's fully decentralized computational network. The Flux service offers a fully decentralized alternative to other service providers, while maintaining competitive pricing. Flux as the cryptocurrency powers the Flux ecosystem and is used for purchasing resources, collateralizing nodes and fueling transactions on FluxOS, rewarding both miners for validating transactions and FluxNode operators for providing computational resources. The Flux ecosystem consists of Fluxnodes' decentralized infrastructure; FluxOS cloud operating system; Zelcore self-custody, multiasset wallet and blockchain app suite; and the Flux blockchain for on-chain governance, economics and parallel assets to provide interoperability with other blockchains and defi access. For more information about the company, please visit .

