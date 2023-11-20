Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE Updates: 6-Inch Pipeline Lays Across Debris To Send Food To Stranded Workers

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE updates: In the ongoing mission to rescue the trapped workers in the tunnel, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Monday that they are working to swiftly evacuate all the workers with top priority on their safety the ninth day of rescue operations at the Silkyara tunnel collapse site, rescuers made a significant advancement by successfully threading a six-inch-wide pipeline through the debris of the collapsed section, where 41 labourers are currently trapped six-inch lifeline facilitated the delivery of hot Khichdi to the stranded workers, marking the first time they received sustenance since being trapped November 12, it was disclosed that a tunnel under construction, extending from Silkyara to Barkot, experienced a collapse. The incident resulted from a muck falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, leading to the entrapment of 41 labourers to government statements, the workers are stuck in a 2 km-long tunnel segment that has been finished, incorporating concrete work intended to ensure the safety of the workers all the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE updates here
