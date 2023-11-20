Lavrov To Meet Arab And Muslim Fms In Moscow For Gaza War Discussions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is set to host a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday to address the ongoing situation in Gaza. This gathering will bring foreign ministers from member countries of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The report from the RIA news agency, citing a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson, confirmed the meeting's occurrence but did not provide specific details regarding the participating countries or additional information.

Historically, Russia had maintained close relations with Israel. However, since the outbreak of conflict in the Gaza region, Russia has adopted a more measured pro-Palestinian stance. This includes criticizing Israel for civilian casualties and reaffirming its longstanding support for a Palestinian state.

On the same day, Arab and Muslim ministers jointly called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They made this plea during their visit to Beijing, which marks the first leg of a diplomatic tour aimed at ending hostilities and facilitating humanitarian aid to the war-torn Palestinian territory.

In addition to seeking a ceasefire, the delegation plans to meet with officials representing each of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. Their objective is to exert pressure on the Western states to reject Israel's justification for its actions against Palestinians as self-defence.

The delegation includes officials from several countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, the Palestinian authorities, and members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The situation in Gaza has drawn the attention and concern of Arab and Muslim nations, prompting collaborative efforts to address the ongoing crisis.

Russia's decision to host this meeting in Moscow underscores its role as a diplomatic player in the Middle East and its willingness to engage with stakeholders from various regional organizations.

The outcome of this diplomatic initiative remains uncertain. Still, it reflects the international community's ongoing efforts to find a resolution to the conflict in Gaza and alleviate the suffering of its inhabitants.

