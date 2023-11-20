Ukraine's Air Force Warns Of Russia's Another Overnight Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air raid alarms have been triggered across seven regions of Ukraine due to Russia launching the Shahed-type loitering munitions.

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Shahed drones attacking from the south! The threat of enemy combat drones to the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions,” the report states.

Shorty afterwards, Ukraine's Air Force warned of the Shahed drones moving from the Kherson region towards the Mykolaiv region.

The air raid alarms further affected the Vinnytsia, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad regions.