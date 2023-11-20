Zhytomyr Region Reconstruction: Kubrakov, Estonia's Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov and Ambassador of Estonia to Ukraine Annely Kolk have discussed the recovery of Ukrainian infrastructure, particularly in Zhytomyr region.

In a post on its Facebook page , the ministry reminded that in May 2022, Estonia announced its plans to help restore Zhytomyr region.

"We highly appreciate Estonia's willingness and commitment to help us restore social and transport facilities in Zhytomyr region. We are already seeing results. In early 2023, Tallinn handed over 20 low-floor buses to Zhytomyr. In June, the first line of the kindergarten in Ovruch was opened - the first facility in the reconstruction which Estonia took part. Also, last month, a bridge in Malyn was opened, for the reconstruction of which Estonian partners allocated EUR 1 million," Kubrakov said.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister Oleksandra Azarkhina informed Kolk about the capabilities of the DREAM digital restoration ecosystem for accountable management.

She stressed that it is important that all reconstruction projects go through DREAM, as this allows international partners to clearly track all information about reconstruction projects, including their costs, which in turn, ensures transparency and accountability of reconstruction.

In addition, Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach expressed hope that Estonia would also help Ukraine with the modernization and digitalization of the border crossing system, as the country has successful experience in implementing a similar system in its own country.

As reported by Ukrinform, Estonia is considering the possibility of implementing new projects to restore the destroyed infrastructure, and is also looking for opportunities to expand economic cooperation with Ukraine.