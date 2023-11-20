Arab-Islamic Summit Committee, Chinese Vice President Talk Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beijing, November 20 (Petra) -- The ministerial committee in charge of the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic Summit held a meeting Monday with the Vice President of China, Han Jing, in Beijing.Jing lauded the efforts of the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh and the resulting decisions aimed at de-escalation, protecting civilians and restoring peace efforts, noting China's support for the joint ministerial committee's efforts to continue its diplomatic mandate.He said Beijing has been working since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza to push for a ceasefire, protect civilians, allow humanitarian relief and end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian Territories based on a just solution, noting that China is keen to work with Arab and Islamic countries to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.The members of the Ministerial Committee praised China's positions regarding the crisis in Gaza, noting that Arab and Islamic countries and China's views are consistent. They commended Beijing's "positive" role at the Security Council in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza.The meeting focused on developments in Gaza and its surroundings and reaching an immediate ceasefire, protecting civilians and vital installations, including places of worship and hospitals.The top diplomats discussed Israel's storming of Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital and the attack on the Indonesian Hospital, the Jordanian Field Hospital and relief and shelter centres in embattled Gaza.The committee members stressed the "importance" of immediately stopping the military escalation displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, ensuring safe corridors for the entry of urgent humanitarian, food and medical aid and reviving the path of the peace process.They urged the international community and the permanent members of the Security Council to stop the "flagrant Israeli violations of international laws and international humanitarian law."Members of the Ministerial Committee participated in the meeting comprised of the foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia and Palestine and the Secretary of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.