West Is In Danger Of Losing Azerbaijan, Its Only Access To Eurasian World

Despite Azerbaijan restoring sovereignty over its territories
and freeing Garabagh from the separatist regime, foreign forces,
especially Western political circles, still try to impose sanctions
as well as pressure on Azerbaijan.
Three years ago, when the situation was in favour of Armenians,
the US Administration and some UN organisations were silent about
the occupation of more than 20% of Azerbaijani territories.
The UNESCO representatives visiting Azerbaijan's Khankendi
refused to bypass the Aghdam ruins to witness the Armenian
vandalism, as a result of which the town has gained the name
Hiroshima. The western powers went the extra mile to draw the
curtain over the issue of Garabagh in spite of a long time of
discussion led by the OSCE Minsk Group, which was in vain. They
forced Azerbaijan to reconcile with the reality in Garabagh,
turning Azerbaijani lands into their own backyard, and are still
trying to make the South Caucasus, especially Armenia, a platsdarm
state in their fight against their opponents.
When the EU mission group operated in Armenian territory until
the September 19 anti-terror measures, the Western allies were in
more anxiety for Garabagh to be cleared of separatist and terrorist
groups. Because the illegal Armenian military formations once were
in several areas in Garabagh, they were the last hope of the French
authority, which is now continuing to supply arms to Armenia for
evil purposes.
“This is really to do with the well-entrenched Armenian lobby,
which hasn't gone away despite the defeat of 2023. In fact, we are
now entering a new phase in the conflict rather than its end. This
is the transfer of war to politics, in which the Armenian lobby
concentrates its efforts in the West aimed at undermining the
Azerbaijani reputation and case.” Patrick Walsh, the Irish
historian and political commentator, said this while giving a
comment to Azernews, adding that some corrupt politicians put the
West in an awkward position before its partners, including
Azerbaijan.
“The West has to be careful. It would be in danger of losing
Azerbaijan, as it has virtually lost Turkiye, to the Eurasian
world, which holds many attractions due to the great economic
developments and infrastructure projects that are in the making,”
Walsh said.
According to the pundit, at the present time, the West looks
like a hostile and hypocritical place, unwelcoming to the Turkic
world, which only has an interest in its energy resources.“This is
the big danger of pursuing the Armenian agenda and accepting its
narrative unquestionably,” he stressed.
As regards the peace treaty that is awaiting to be signed
between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the pundit said the Armenian
leadership looks hesitant with respect to its obligations to its
Western partners. He added that Armenia is still suffering from its
defeat and seeks its only salvation from the West.
“Armenia is still traumatised from its defeat, and PM Nikol
Pashinyan is conducting a difficult pivot to the West. He knows he
has to proceed with care. It is probable that, in return for his
shift away from the Russian sphere, he has been promised Western
resources and protection. However, he needs to be careful of
elements in Armenian society and perhaps the migrants from Karabakh
who will have bolstered the opposition. The logic is for a peace
settlement and the completion of the border demarcation and
corridor provisions, which are included in the five principles that
are put forward by Azerbaijan. However, Pashinyan feels he needs to
proceed with care at present to secure his hold on power. That is
probably what is holding things up at present, plus the blame game
he has to play against Moscow and Baku to deflect attention from
his own failings.
