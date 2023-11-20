Turkiye Evacuates 170 Nationals From Gaza Since Start Of War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Turkiye evacuated 170 of its citizens and their relatives from Gaza so far, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday.

Presenting the 2023 budget of the Foreign Ministry and related institutions at the Planning and Budget Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Tأ1⁄4rkiye, Fidan emphasized the country's commitment to establishing peace and security in the region.

The Turkish minister stressed that the Foreign Ministry continues to work to strengthen foreign relations on a structural basis and advance global goals.

Various challenges such as armed conflicts, terrorism, irregular migration, foreign hostility, and Islamophobia trigger and fuel each other, Fidan said.

"In this environment, with our increased capabilities, we conduct strong diplomacy both in the field and at the table, using soft and hard power elements with a broad perspective."

Fidan highlighted the humanitarian tragedy faced by Palestinians in Gaza since Oct. 7, calling it "Israeli brutality."

"Turkiye cannot remain silent in the face of the wholesale targeting of Gaza in an attempt to destroy Hamas, including the bombing of hospitals, schools, and mosques," he said.

"Turkiye has been engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts since the first day of the crisis to stop the ongoing massacre, put an end to the brutality, and prevent further escalation of tension in the region."

The minister noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held talks with world leaders, including those from Israel and Palestine. (end)

